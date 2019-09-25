Penticton RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a reported armed car jacking last week. The suspect is to appear in provincial court Wednesday for a bail hearing. (Western News file photo)

Suspect arrested in Penticton armed car jacking

Penticton RCMP say a man was arrested Tuesday in Penticton in connection with a car jacking

The suspect in an alleged, armed car jacking last week is scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday following his arrest Tuesday night in Penticton.

According RCMP Const. James Grandy the man is being held in custody pending his bail hearing.

READ MORE:Vehicle taken by gunpoint in Penticton carjacking recovered

Officers responded to a car-jacking incident on East Side Road on Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. after a driver was flagged down by a man standing by a motorcycle on East Side Road.

The driver pulled over to assist, at which time the man reportedly pointed a firearm at the driver. The driver was told to exit the vehicle, which they did. The suspect then drove north on East Side Road toward Penticton.

The victim was unharmed, and called 911.

Officers immediately began conducting extensive patrols in the Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Summerland areas in search of the 2017 Toyota Rav 4 with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter and police dog services but failed to locate it.

READ MORE: Driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

The suspect was described as caucasian male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, dark brown curly hair, black leather jacket, black jeans.

Police did find the vehicle the following day on Eckhardt Avenue West and Comox Street.

The suspect’s age and identity and charges have not been released.

 

