Suspect at large after allegedly evading police, crashing into power pole in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone with information on this incident to come forward

An identified suspect is on the run after colliding with a power pole while allegedly attempting to evade police on Wednesday.

On Oct. 28, just after 7:30 p.m., a Kelowna RCMP officer attempted to make a traffic stop with a grey Mercedes-Benz on Falkirk Road. The suspect failed to stop for the officer and took off at a high rate of speed. Given the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being driven, the police officer did not pursue the suspect.

Attempting to evade police, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided with a power pole in the 700-block of Falkirk Road, causing significant damage to the pole and causing a power outage in the area. The force of the collision also damaged a parked vehicle and some residential property. The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Police arrived on scene shortly after the crash and conducted an extensive search of the area with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service; however, the suspect was not found.

Officers seized the suspect vehicle, which was towed from the scene and remains part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

RCMP is appealing to anyone who may have dash camera footage or video surveillance footage, of the area which shows the suspect vehicle before the crash, during the crash or captures the suspect fleeing on foot following the collision to come forward.

If you witnessed this hit and run crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP

(Black Press Media file)
