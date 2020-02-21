Harbour Air Seaplane. (Black Press Media files)

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

Police are looking for someone who apparently tried to take an early-morning joyride in a Seair float plane before crashing it into another plane in Vancouver Harbour.

Several aircraft were damaged in the early morning theft attempt Friday. According to a social media post from the company, the theft attempt happened at about 3:30 a.m. and damaged several aircraft, including one owned by Seair and two Harbour Air aircraft.

“We are aware of an attempted theft of a Seair aircraft at the Coal Harbour terminal this morning,” read a Harbour Air statement on social media. “During this incident, two Harbour Air aircraft were damaged. The safety and security of our passengers is our priority. Early flights were re-routed, all flights are now operating.”

Vancouver Police Department confirmed the theft attempt and said the scene at the Coal Harbour Terminal is under active investigation.

“Around 3:30 a.m. Vancouver Police officers responded to Harbour Air for reports that a man stole a float plane, crashing into another plane,” said Const. Tania Visintin, Vancouver PD media relations officer. “One plane did suffer extensive damage, completely losing a wing. Thankfully there were no injuries to any people. No one is in custody at this time.”

Seair Seaplanes posted that “in the interest of passenger safety, morning operations have been re-routed to our YVR south terminal location.”

Vancouver

