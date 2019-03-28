Car window broken (Black Press Media files)

Suspect breaks 18 car windows in North Vancouver in one night

Sgt. Peter Devries said the suspect didn’t steal anything, or even enter any of the cars

More than a dozen people in North Vancouver woke up last week to their vehicle windows smashed in.

Police are looking for a suspect who shattered 18 windows in one night – sometime between 11 p.m. on March 9 and 8:30 a.m. March 10 in about an eight-block radius.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a news release Thursday the suspect didn’t steal anything, or even enter any of the cars.

“If wanting to ruin 18 people’s day for no reason could be a motive,” said DeVries, “this is a pretty good match.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UK leader Theresa May makes final push on EU divorce deal
Next story
Former southern Alberta teacher acquitted of sexually exploiting student

Just Posted

UPDATE: Grass fire near Vernon ‘well under control’

Fire near L&A, McLennan Road was estimated to be 100 metres by 100 metres in size

Awards recognize best Armstrong-Spallumcheen has to offer

Application deadline is April 7

Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Vernon

“We are helping human beings in total distress.”

Future business leaders find their stride at Okanagan College

Project has already fed more than 400 kids in Vernon

Vernon Dust Advisory continued

Thursday marks day two of Vernon’s most recent advisory.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most Read