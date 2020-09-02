The suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal crash in Ladysmith on August 29th has been arrested by RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Police say a five-day manhunt for the suspect believed responsible for a fatal crash in Ladysmith on Aug. 29 has ended, after he was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The collision left a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman dead and injured four others.

In a press release, the RCMP said the suspect was arrested on ‘unrelated matters’ Wednesday morning and he is now in custody on Vancouver Island.

Police will not disclose his location or release his name, as charges have yet to be laid in relation to the fatal collision.

South Island Traffic Services will continue to investigate the circumstances around the collision before laying charges. The suspect left the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was later recovered in the Chemainus area.

RELATED: GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Just Posted

COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

More trails paving through in Vernon

Middleton trail on track, motorists asked to slow down during construction

Needle clean-up crew returns to downtown Vernon

The Folks on Spokes program has removed 52 needles and 72 bags of garbage in the past five weeks

Light cleaning impacts Vernon intersections

Work starting Sept. 8 and will take about four weeks

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

LETTER: Vet costs too high

Morning Star reader is asking how pet owners are expected to afford care for their fur babies

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

LETTER: Raise your voice for Vernon herons

Public hearing set for restrictive covenant Sept. 14 at Vernon rec centre

Passengers rescued from Okanagan Lake after boat takes on water

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out twice on Tuesday evening

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for ‘racist’ vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

Most Read