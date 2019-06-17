Man arrested during Kelowna police stand off

UPDATE: 9:48 p.m.

One man is in police custody after a string of crimes in the Rutland area that ended in an over four-hour-long standoff.

RCMP received a 911 emergency call at 4:18 p.m. today regarding an assault with a weapon on Arab Road. RCMP say the Arab Road property owner was allegedly stabbed when he confronted the suspect. The stabbing victim is in the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say he then allegedly carjacked a woman to flee the area. The victim of the carjacking is also in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Kelowna RCMP front line officers spotted the stolen vehicle and with public safety in mind, engaged in attempts to stop the vehicle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle after it collided with a fire hydrant on Bryden Road near Highway 33. Officers chased the suspect on foot, who ran into and barricaded himself inside an empty nearby home.”‎

The vehicle that was abandoned in the construction site has been towed away.

RCMP are asking the general public to avoid Bryden Road, which runs between Houghton Road and Highway 33 West.

“We ask that area residents follow the directions provided by our officers in and around the active scene,” adds Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of the ongoing related investigations. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

—————

UPDATE: 9:33 p.m.

A man is reportedly being taken away in handcuffs from the home police have had surrounded for the last several hours.

The apparent arrest came after two loud, possible, flash bangs were heard coming from Bryden Road and Highway 33.

More to come.

————

UPDATE: 9:18 p.m.

Two loud bangs rang out across Rutland just after 9 p.m. as RCMP have a house surrounded at Bryden Road and Highway 33.

Police have been at the home since 4:30 p.m. and have since called in the Emergency Response Team.

No homes have been evacuated but residents are not being allowed into the area.

RCMP have been tightlipped about the situation, which reportedly started with a police car chase Monday afternoon, which ended with a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant and a suspect taking off on foot into a home.

——-

Emergency Response Team has arrived. No word from RCMP as to what the current situation is. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/2ThmCZVtUO — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) June 18, 2019

UPDATE: 7:33 p.m.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team is arriving at the scene of Highway 33 and Bryden Road, where Kelowna police have a home surrounded.

Officers have their guns drawn and are blocking residents from entering the area.

No one has been evacuated from their homes.

There has been little information from RCMP as to what the current situation is at the scene.

————

UPDATE: 5:17 p.m.

RCMP have a home surrounded just off Highway 33, where the suspect is claimed to be inside.

Police have their guns drawn and are outside the house.

A car chase ended with a vehicle ramming a fire hydrant on Highway 33. Witnesses say the suspect fled on foot and is in a house just off the highway. Police are armed and surrounding the house. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/5qoVFemrGm — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) June 18, 2019

————

A police car chase ended in a suspect vehicle ramming a fire hydrant off Highway 33 in Rutland, Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say the driver was attempting to flee from police, when the crash happened.

The driver then escaped from what appears to be a grey Toyota and ran up the street on foot.

An RCMP helicopter is circling the area.

The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. Monday at Highway 33 and Bryden Road near the May Bennett Wellness Centre. The vehicle crashed into a construction zone, hitting the hydrant.

Water is flooding the road at Highway 33 causing traffic issues in the area.

href=”http://www.twitter.com/BlackPressMedia” target=”_blank”>Twitter.