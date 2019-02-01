Suspect robs Armstrong liquor store

Male allegedly brandishes shotgun and makes off with undisclosed amount of cash Thursday night

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for a male suspect who allegedly brandished a weapon inside the Old Ranch Liquor Store in Armstrong Thursday night, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. (Google Maps photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public`s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed the Old Ranch Liquor Store in Armstrong.

The incident at the store, located in the 2700 block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard, happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

“A male suspect entered the liquor store brandishing what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The suspect demanded the employee hand over the cash drawer along with cigarettes, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The lone employee was not injured during the incident and extensive patrols for the suspect were made, however he was not located.

The suspect is described as male, approximately six-foot-two or six-foot-three, thin build, wearing a dark blue or black jacket, black bandana, sunglasses and black pants.

RELATED: Armstrong ready to Cram the Cruiser

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, Armstrong detachment, at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.