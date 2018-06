RCMP surrounded car behind Shops at Polson mall Monday afternoon, suspect fled on foot

RCMP surround a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson Mall, which the spike belt was deployed upon Monday afternoon while the suspect reportedly fled on foot. (Kerry Hutter photo)

RCMP stopped a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson mall Monday afternoon.

A spike belt is believed to have been used as all tires on the white, two-door car were blown out as it sat parked in front of a dumpster behind the movie theatre.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot as RCMP were seen circling the area, including Polson Park.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

