Suspected alge bloom on Wood Lake

The District of Lake Country is warning of a suspected algae bloom on Wood Lake.

Samples have been sent to Interior Health for analysis. If anything is detected, signage will be placed at the public beach access points of the impacted lake.

Until that time the district will be monitoring the possible bloom.

Many freshwater lakes in Lake Country occasionally experience algae blooms, particularly during spring runoff. According to the district, blooms are the result of nutrients entering the aquatic system and causing excessive growth of algae.

Not all algae blooms are harmful, but some like blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, should be avoided.

