RCMP stock photo (Black Press)

Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

Motorcyclist being investigated for brush fire near Channel Parkway and Highway 97

A motorcyclist who is the suspected arsonist of a fire near the Channel Parkway yesterday (Sept. 2) has been arrested by Penticton RCMP.

At 8:40 a.m. a Penticton RCMP officer noticed a large plume of smoke rising from an open area near the Channel Parkway and Highway 97.

Approaching the area, the officer noticed a small brush fire as well as a man on a dirt bike nearby.

After the officer activated his lights and siren, the man drove away at a high rate of speed, explain Penticton RCMP in a release Thursday (Sept. 3) morning.

The dirt biker was intercepted by another responding officer a short distance away, and the man was taken into custody.

“The motorcyclist taken into custody faces a charge of flight from police, and is also being investigated for this suspected arson,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

Grandy explained investigators are reaching out to the public for any witnesses, and encourages them to contact the Penticton RCMP, at 250-492-4300.

The fire was successfully extinguished and RCMP say no person or structure was damaged.

READ MORE: Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO welcomes students back with virtual orientation
Next story
Toys needed for underprivileged North Okanagan children

Just Posted

Vernon firefighters douse flames from abandoned campfire

Crews responded to the Turtle Mountain area around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Toys needed for underprivileged North Okanagan children

Annual Santa’s Anonymous Society toy run switches to drop-off format due to COVID-19

Vernon teen dances on air after Royal Winnipeg Ballet invite

15-year-old Tiernen O’Keefe moves away from home mid COVID-19 in pursuit of dreams

Morning Start: Psycho is the first U.S. film to feature a toilet flushing

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

Motorcyclist being investigated for brush fire near Channel Parkway and Highway 97

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

UBCO welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

Summerland Aquatic Centre reopens Sept. 8

COVID-19 protocols and precautions in place as facility opens

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

Most Read