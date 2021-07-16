Lumby and District Fire Department. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Suspected campfire spreads in Lumby

Firefighters douse 3 a.m. blaze which was getting into the trees

An early morning fire sparked Lumby crews into action Friday.

Firefighters were called to a 20 by 20 metre blaze off Highway 6 near the village entrance at 3 a.m. July 16.

“A grass fire was just starting to get into the trees,” fire chief Tony Clayton said. “It was about 200 feet away from the road so we know it wasn’t sparked from anyone driving by.”

The fire was burning on the hillside, south of the homes.

It is suspected to be human-caused.

“There is remnants of a bit of a campsite but we don’t know how old that is,” Clayton said.

