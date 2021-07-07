Suspected foul play in Vernon man’s disappearance

Rory McDonald, 60, was last seen in Vernon on May 16. (RCMP) Vernon RCMP are looking for any witnesses who may have seen this 2004 grey Honda Accord in the North Okanagan between May 16-21, 2021. (RCMP) Vernon RCMP are looking for any witnesses who may have seen this 2002 Volkswagen Passat, spray-painted black, in the North Okanagan between May 16-21, 2021. (RCMP) Video surveillance photos of Rory McDonald on May 16, 2021. (RCMP)

Police are turning to the public to advance a suspicious disappearance case of 60-year-old Rory McDonald who was last seen on May 16, 2021.

The Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit released two images of vehicles involved in the disappearance between May 16 and 17; a 2002 Volkswagen Passat, spray-painted black, and 2004 Grey Honda Accord.

McDonald’s family reported him missing May 18.

He was reportedly last seen May 16 in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue.

The serious crime unit believes the disappearance involves foul play.

McDonald is described as a 6-foot-5, 230-pound Caucasian man with white hair, a moustache and goatee and a unicorn tattoo on his left bicep.

He was last seen wearing a Volcom T-shirt, blue jeans — possibly rolled below the knee, grey-black skate shoes and carrying a large backpack.

Police are also looking for anyone who may have witnessed the aforementioned vehicles in any rural or remote areas around the North Okanagan between May 16-21.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of McDonald or the two vehicles above are asked to call Const. MacQueen with the Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-260-7122.

