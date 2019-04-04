Suspected Vernon drug house raided by officers

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP task force members arrested four individuals after 16 people, drugs, cash and paraphernalia were found in a suspected drug house on 39th Avenue Wednesday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Four people were taken into custody after Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP task force officers executed a warrant on a suspected drug house Wednesday.

Officers descended on a residence in the 3000-block of 39th Avenue in Vernon to execute a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act late Wednesday afternoon.

Upon entry, police searched the residence and seized what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. As well, police located and seized drug paraphernalia which included scales and packaging, an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, and recovered stolen property.

At the time of the warrant execution, police located a total of 16 individuals inside the residence.

“For some time, this residence was identified as a priority problem premise by the police and the residents in the area,” said Cpl Dan Pollock of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.

“While it is not unusual to locate numerous persons at a residence during a warrant execution, to find 16 people was taxing on police resources to identify and process each individual. The investigation and execution of this search warrant is a great example of team work by all of our front line police officers.”

The investigation continues as police work to identify and contact owners of the property located inside the residence.

Two Vernon men, aged 27 and 52, were released from policy custody on a future court date for charges relating to drug trafficking and possession of stolen property. A 29-year-old Vernon woman was arrested on multiple outstanding arrest warrants and remains in custody. A 30-year-old Vernon man was arrested leaving the residence with stolen property and faces possession of stolen property charges.


