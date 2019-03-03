Water from a suspected main break flowed down 39th Avenue and onto 27th Street Saturday afternoon. City of Vernon crews quickly fixed the problem. No businesses were affected by the break, just traffic being slowed on one of the city’s busiest roadways. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Suspected Vernon water main break quickly fixed

Traffic flowing as usual and nearby businesses open after major water flow on 39th Avenue Saturday

It’s a regular Sunday for traffic and for businesses near 39th Avenue and 27th Street in Vernon.

A large amount of water flowed down 39th Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday from a suspected water main main break which happened east of 27th Street, between 23rd and 25th Streets.

Water was pooling at the intersection of 39th and 27th, slowing traffic considerably.

There was some concern that water may get into The Bean Scene, Anna’s Vitamins Plus and Quik Change Oil and Lube, but the businesses said Sunday there was no water problem and were open as usual.

City crews repaired the break in about an hour Saturday.


