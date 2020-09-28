Suspects arrested after Keremeos shooting released pending investigation

RCMP believes there is no risk to the public

Penticton RCMP have assumed responsibility for the investigation into Saturday’s shooting. Black Press file photo.

Three people arrested after a shooting at a Keremeos property, on Saturday Sept. 26, have been released pending further investigation.

RCMP do not believe the public is at risk, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda, Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment Media Relations Officer.

Related: Three arrested after Keremeos shooting that severely injured one man

“Following the incident, the victim was taken to a local medical clinic by an associate, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not considered life threatening,” Bayda stated in a release.

Penticton RCMP have assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation, and are being supported by the Keremeos detachment.

“Due to the nature of the event and to protect the integrity of the investigation, further information will not be released at this time.”

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.