Botched Bitcoin theft leaves long-time Kelowna deli out of commission

Update: 1:32 p.m.

A long-time Kelowna business has been taken out of commission due to an attempted break-and-enter.

L&D Meats and Deli was not the original target of an early morning break-in today but was severely damaged nonetheless.

The target: a Bitcoin machine next door at Mike’s Produce, was what the two suspects were after.

After breaking into the produce store, located at the Guisachan Village Centre, the two suspects allegedly tried to steal the machine, located against the back wall of the shop. A store employee explained that when they were unable to get it out, they fled, backing into L&D Meats and Deli and smashing through the front wall.

L&D Meats and Deli owner Don Favell said the timing for this couldn’t have been much worse, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner and customers are expecting their pre-ordered meat. However, even though the deli no longer has a storefront, Favell assured that people will get their orders.

“They will get their turkeys,” he said.

Favell has been in operation since 1996, and besides being robbed in the first year he was open, hasn’t had something like this happen since. Fortunately, Favell said the damages will be covered under insurance. For now, he said they’re focused on moving forward.

“Trying to get it up and running, that’s all we can do, look after everybody,” he said.

Original: 11:23 a.m.

A foiled attempt to steal a Bitcoin ATM early this morning (Oct. 7) left a Kelowna business heavily damaged.

Two suspects, sought by police, allegedly rammed a white GMC Sierra pick-up truck into the exterior entrance of the building in an attempt to gain entry.

Numerous attempts to ram the building caused heavy damage to the exterior, which according to Kelowna RCMP will cost thousands of dollars to repair. Police say the two suspects fled the scene in the pickup, leaving behind a tailgate.

The break-and-enter attempt took place just after 3 a.m. in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

“A preliminary assessment conducted by staff on-site, suggests that despite the thousands of dollars in damage caused, nothing appears to be taken from inside the business as the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the Bitcoin ATM,” said Cst. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Forensic investigators were called upon to examine the scene for physical evidence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

