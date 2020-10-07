Botched Bitcoin theft leaves long-time Kelowna deli out of commission

L&D Meats in Kelowna was damaged in a break-and-enter this morning targeted at the next door business, Mike’s Produce. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
L&D Meats in Kelowna was damaged in a break-and-enter this morning targeted at the next door business, Mike’s Produce. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Update: 1:32 p.m.

A long-time Kelowna business has been taken out of commission due to an attempted break-and-enter.

L&D Meats and Deli was not the original target of an early morning break-in today but was severely damaged nonetheless.

The target: a Bitcoin machine next door at Mike’s Produce, was what the two suspects were after.

After breaking into the produce store, located at the Guisachan Village Centre, the two suspects allegedly tried to steal the machine, located against the back wall of the shop. A store employee explained that when they were unable to get it out, they fled, backing into L&D Meats and Deli and smashing through the front wall.

L&D Meats and Deli owner Don Favell said the timing for this couldn’t have been much worse, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner and customers are expecting their pre-ordered meat. However, even though the deli no longer has a storefront, Favell assured that people will get their orders.

“They will get their turkeys,” he said.

Favell has been in operation since 1996, and besides being robbed in the first year he was open, hasn’t had something like this happen since. Fortunately, Favell said the damages will be covered under insurance. For now, he said they’re focused on moving forward.

“Trying to get it up and running, that’s all we can do, look after everybody,” he said.

line

Original: 11:23 a.m.

A foiled attempt to steal a Bitcoin ATM early this morning (Oct. 7) left a Kelowna business heavily damaged.

Two suspects, sought by police, allegedly rammed a white GMC Sierra pick-up truck into the exterior entrance of the building in an attempt to gain entry.

Numerous attempts to ram the building caused heavy damage to the exterior, which according to Kelowna RCMP will cost thousands of dollars to repair. Police say the two suspects fled the scene in the pickup, leaving behind a tailgate.

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

The break-and-enter attempt took place just after 3 a.m. in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

“A preliminary assessment conducted by staff on-site, suggests that despite the thousands of dollars in damage caused, nothing appears to be taken from inside the business as the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the Bitcoin ATM,” said Cst. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Forensic investigators were called upon to examine the scene for physical evidence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man runs for 22.5 hours in effort to support at-risk youth
Next story
‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Just Posted

New Armstrong city hall plans before council

Conceptual plans are for a two-storey facility on Bridge Street at an estimated $4 million

Education, intervention key in snuffing youth fire-starters, says North Okanagan fire department

Vernon area fire departments seek support for Youth Firesetting Intervention Program

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

Vernon catering employee’s independence continues to grow

Annie Stanyer is a success story of WorkBC’s Opportunities Fund

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous

The two-vehicle crash led to the closure of Highway 97A for several hours on Oct. 6

GoFundMe launched for owners of Kelowna’s fire-gutted Olympia Greek Taverna

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran Olympia Greek Taverna until the night of the fire

Botched Bitcoin theft leaves long-time Kelowna deli out of commission

LD Meats Deli severely damaged despite not being target of Oct. 7 break-and-enter

Most Read