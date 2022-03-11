Suspects wanted in armed robbery arrested at Kelowna hotel

A man and a woman were arrested at a hotel off Highway 33 on March 10

Two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in West Kelowna were arrested at a hotel off Highway 33 on March 10.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, West Kelowna Mounties were called to a business in the 1100-block of Stevens Road at about 11 p.m. on March 3, for a report of an armed robbery.

“A male suspect allegedly entered the store at closing and brandished a firearm, threatening two employees,” said Lobb. “The suspect then robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before fleeing.”

Following an RCMP investigation into the robbery, Cpl. Lobb stated officers were led to a hotel in the 1500-block of Highway 33 in Kelowna, on March 9.

The Kelowna RCMP Target Team along with the Southeast District Critical Incident Program (SED-CIP) and the Emergency Response Team assisted in the search.

A man and woman were arrested without incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding the March 3, robbery is urged to contact West Kelowna RCMP-GIS at West_Kelowna_Inquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna