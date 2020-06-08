An off-duty Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer spotted a man near a park in breach of his court-ordered conditions. The suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of breaching his probation. (File photo)

Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

A man, known to police, was allegedly snapping photos of the skate park, playground

An alert off-duty Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer recognized a man allegedly breaching his probation by being near a Coldstream park.

The officer reported seeing a suspicious vehicle Saturday, June 6, parked in the area of Creekside Park, and was able to identify the driver who the officer knew to be breach of a court-ordered condition not to be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 could be at.

The suspect was allegedly taking photos of people at the skate park but quickly changed locations to another park nearby.

“Given this person was known to police, the off-duty officer continued to follow the vehicle to ensure the safety of the public until marked police units arrived,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “Public safety is always the top priority of our officers, even when off duty.”

Richard Allan Slobodian, 58, is facing a charge of failing to comply with a probation order. His matter is before the courts.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon hotel, school, homes, vehicles vandalized


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Residents flock to protect Vernon heron rookery

Just Posted

Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

A man, known to police, was allegedly snapping photos of the skate park, playground

Residents flock to protect Vernon heron rookery

Large crowd gathered outside city hall in support of development delay while nesting takes place

Rural grants a hit in North Okanagan

Regional district accepting second intake of applications for rural economic development grants

UPDATE: Vernon hotel, school, homes, vehicles vandalized

Weekend spree saw ‘kids’ with spray paint hit Alexis Park area, RCMP investigating

Vernon ski resort plays it forward

SilverStar, in partnership with Community Foundation, pledges $150,000 for local groups

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Summerland couple wins Lotto Max

Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt claimed prize of more than $1 million in May 1 draw

RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area

Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

The suspect is now in custody

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Brooke Deschenes was hit around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, while riding along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

LETTER: Together we stand

The New Year came, we all hugged and kissed Who would have… Continue reading

Most Read