These suspicious bones were found with a cream-like substance smeared on them near garbage cans at Vernon’s BX Ranch Dog Park. (K9 Control photo)

Suspicious bones draw concern at dog park

Rawhide-type bones with unidentified substance smeared on found at Vernon’s BX Ranch Park

Dog owners are being asked to keep a close watch on their pets at area dog parks after a suspicious package was found last week.

The package contained some rawhide-type bones that appeared to be smeared in a cream-type substance. They were located around two sets of garbage cans at BX Ranch Park, and along the fence line at the park.

“Make sure you keep your dog under control and make sure you know what it’s eating,” said Pat Ellis of Vernon’s K9 Control, who was brought the bones.

Testing on the bones hadn’t been done as of Monday. Ellis said she won’t be able to test them because she’s not sure what she’s testing, nor will veterinarians test the bones if they don’t know what the cream-like substance is.

Ellis has had no reports of dogs being poisoned or becoming sick.

The discovery of the bones was originally posted to social media outlets.

“If you want to help on this kind of matter, report it to dog control instead of putting it on social media,” said Ellis. “People are going to Facebook instead of reporting the matter to us. I don’t always have time in the middle of the day to read Facebook.”

