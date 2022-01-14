Suspicious death in downtown Vernon deemed a homicide

Police hoping to speak with anyone who was near the scene in the early hours of Jan. 5

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated the scene of a sudden death downtown on Jan. 5, 2022, which is now being considered a homicide. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Police have determined a person found dead in downtown Vernon on Jan. 5 died as a result of a homicide.

Around 2 a.m. Jan. 5, police were called to assist paramedics who were responding to a report of an unconscious person in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue. The person was found to have been deceased before first responders arrived and an initial assessment of injuries indicated the death to be suspicious.

Police cordoned off the scene and members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Service, and BC Coroners Service attended to assist with the investigation.

On Friday police said an autopsy has confirmed the person’s death to be the result of homicide.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. If you witnessed anything suspicious or have information related to the incident, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

No further information is available at this time.

READ MORE: RCMP release new video in Penticton homicide investigation

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in connection with 2020 Vernon homicide

Brendan Shykora

Homicide