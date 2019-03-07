Kamloops this Week

Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

  • Mar. 7, 2019 11:02 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A fire at a Kamloops motel on Wednesday night has displaced up to four people and damaged three units.

Kamloops firefighters were called to the Tournament Inn, on the Trans-Canada Highway, at about 8:30 p.m., where they found flames engulfing two units, one of which was unoccupied. Residents in the other unit managed to escape without injury and firefighters were able to douse the fire.

READ MORE: ‘These moments left us in awe’: Okanagan family grateful for support after fire destroys home

Two units suffered significant smoke, heat and water damage, while a third unit will need repairs to its roof as firefighters had to cut a hole for access in fighting the flames.

The blaze is believed to have been human-caused and remains under investigation.

No one was hurt in the fire.

READ MORE: Woman found dead after Lower Mainland apartment fire

The Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious last night at the Tournament Inn or, if they have knowledge of this fire, to contact them at 250-828-3000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Trial underway for Armstrong man facing sexual assault charges to continue Wednesday
Next story
Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

Just Posted

‘These moments left us in awe’: Coldstream family grateful for support after fire destroys home

A family of five is indebted to the community for their outpouring of support

Letter: Coldstream family thankful for community support

A Coldstream family that lost their home in a fire in February is thankful for the community support

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic

Three vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash

New snow delights skiers in the Interior

Ski hills received between 10 to 18 cm of snow overnight

Vernon dust advisory ended

Last night’s snowfall contributed to improving the air quality in Vernon.

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

At Random: The state of journalism in our modern world

With the advent of social media, proper journalism is more important than ever

Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

Finding support in the Okanagan after the death of a pet

Okanagan Pet Cremation is offering a forum for pet professionals on March 17

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

Marijuana Party member starts fundraiser for search and rescue groups

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

Most Read