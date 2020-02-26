Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Suspicious fire destroys compactor at Kelowna retail business

Two fire engines responded to the blaze on Baron Road about 11 p.m. Tuesday night

A suspicious fire engulfed a recycling cardboard compactor at a retail business on Baron Road in Kelowna, Tuesday night (Feb. 25).

Two engines with nine personnel from the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Baron Road about 11 p.m.

The first engine on the scene reported visible smoke coming from the exterior of the compactor where it connected to the building. Fire crews then entered from the back of the store and were met with heavy smoke.

Crews quickly located and extinguished the fire. There was no structural damage to the building and the fire was contained to the compactor.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Firefighter injured in West Kelowna structure fire

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect steals seaplane, crashes into another in Vancouver harbour
Next story
Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Just Posted

Little damage in Vernon collision

Two vehicles involved in incident near rec centre

Vernon Mounties ready for Pink Shirt Day

RCMP donned in pink to share messages of kindess in local schools

Greater Vernon senior cycling program wheels into second year

Special ‘trishaws’ saw 500 rides and 4,200 kilometres in debut year

BX Elementary to receive City of Vernon sewer services

Mayor says the school will be required to join the City of Vernon

Big White’s $10-Million housing project helps attract employees

The resort is building four new buildings in Black Forest

Community comes together in pink to lift each other up

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs hosted a breakfast to honour the day

Vancouver Island man who pulled a gun on off-duty police officer sentenced to two years in prison

Encounter also lead police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Flip-flopping pleas in Surrey man’s 2018 murder in West Kelowna

Following an shocking guilty plea on Feb. 25, Tejwant Danjou applied to retract that plea on Feb. 26

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Former Food Network competitor was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Most Read