Suspicious fire rips through abandoned Okanagan home

A fire was reported on Francescutti Court in Kelowna just after 1 a.m. Friday morning

A Kelowna home lit up in in flames early Friday morning.

Kelowna Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. on Francescutti Court in the Mission just off Gordon Drive. The home was empty at the time of the fire and KFD have deemed the fire suspicious.

The investigation of the fire has been passed to the RCMP.

READ MORE: Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids

READ MORE: Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

Fire arriving officers found the house ablaze with flames coming from the second story windows and from the roof of the house. Fire crews were successful in knocking down the fire with 17 fire personnel fighting the fire.

KFD reminds people that having a fire alarm and a family fire evacuation plan can save lives.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan mom misses two sons killed by opioids
Next story
Rain in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior

Just Posted

Vernon mom rescues sleeping baby from burning home

UPDATE: Investigation still underway into cause of blaze

Access to Okanagan Rail Trail to be limited by erosion work

The work will be done throughout September but won’t begin before the Labour Day weekend

Rain in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior

Rain for much of the day in most areas clearing in the evening

Water availability concerns stall Vernon subdivison application

Feasibility study to be conducted to see if BX-area properties can utilize community water system

Vernon Rec Centre pool set for shutdown

Annual three-week maintenance closure runs Aug. 26 to Sept. 16

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Vernon

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

Smash and grab at Okanagan pot shop

Cash register and products stolen from Starbuds store in Lake Country

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Violation ticket issued in second crash at Balmoral intersection in two weeks

Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Condition of walkway is a disgrace for Summerland

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Suspicious fire rips through abandoned Okanagan home

A fire was reported on Francescutti Court in Kelowna just after 1 a.m. Friday morning

Most Read