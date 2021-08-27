A fire sparked on Cedar Ridge in Lumby late Thursday afternoon was quickly extinguished by firefighters. (Jesse van der Muelen photo)

A fire sparked on Cedar Ridge in Lumby late Thursday afternoon was quickly extinguished by firefighters. (Jesse van der Muelen photo)

Suspicious fire sparked again in Lumby under investigation

Fifth blaze since last year in Cedar Ridge area

Another suspicious fire in Lumby was quickly contained by crews Thursday afternoon.

Residents saw smoke coming from the Cedar Ridge area and called 911 to report the blaze around 5 p.m. on Aug. 26.

“Once we got to it with our hose line it took us about 20 minutes to extinguish,” fire chief Tony Clayton said.

A fire guard was built and crews returned Friday morning to ensure there were no overnight flareups on the fire.

BC Wildfire Service and RCMP are investigating due to the nature of the blaze.

“This is number five, from last year to this year,” Clayton said. “They’re all suspicious.

READ MORE: Lumby fires spark hunt for arsonist

“They are all kind of localized to this one general area,” Clayton said of the forested area — a popular hiking destination.

Meanwhile, Lumby still has a truck and a crew assisting at the White Rock Lake wildfire.

READ MORE: B.C. premier, forests minister, tour White Rock lake fire near Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire ban

Previous story
20 bighorn sheep near Grand Forks die due to disease; group searching area for others
Next story
Premier says Logan Lake wildfire prevention a model for B.C.

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 40-year-old Michael Douglas McKeeman who is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault and possession of stolen property. (RCMP)
Man wanted by Vernon police

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health hosting on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics at UBCO

A fire sparked on Cedar Ridge in Lumby late Thursday afternoon was quickly extinguished by firefighters. (Jesse van der Muelen photo)
Suspicious fire sparked again in Lumby under investigation

Beach goers have been urged to refain from swimming at Kal Beach for two weeks. (Contributed)
Swimming still not recommended at Coldstream’s Kal Beach