Penticton Fire Department.

Penticton Fire Department.

Suspicious fires spark near Skaha Middle School

Multiple fires were reported around midnight on Sept. 26

Multiple suspicious fires were started shortly before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 26 near Skaha Middle School.

The fires were started in hedges and along fencing, according to Penticton deputy fire chief Rob Trupp. Although the fires were close to nearby structures, no building was damaged by the fires.

The dispatch list for the regional district lists calls shortly before midnight at Green Avenue and Green Court and at South Main Street and Parmley Place.

There is no evidence that firmly proves the fires were intentionally set, however they are considered suspicious by the fire department.

The fires were started at roughly the same time and in the same area, but Trupp said that it would be difficult to determine if they were connected.

Penticton has experienced a series of dumpster and suspicious fires in the Skaha area as well as downtown in late spring and into summer.

Someone smashed in the windows of the Scotiabank at 407 Main Street, and then apparently lit the back alley alcove on fire, forcing the bank to shut down for the day.

The Penticton Fire Department extinguished three suspicious fires behind Main Street businesses on Aug. 14.

At noon, crews received calls of multiple bins on fire behind the Vitamin King Supplement store. Two recycling bins were torched but were quickly knocked down.

Nearby, behind the Royal Bank, firefighters extinguished cardboard on fire. According to Penticton fire captain Holmes, another cardboard box was lit on fire underneath a gas meter behind Carloni Mortgages, but that fire was put out by people passing by.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate multiple fires behind downtown businesses

READ ALSO: Fire near Penticton sign has been contained

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Previous story
Kevin Falcon pressed on commitment at first B.C. Liberal debate
Next story
As COVID inundates hospitals, Alberta mother urges vaccinations after son’s surgery delayed

Just Posted

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day

Vernon Coun. Kari Gares raised concerns about an encampment along Highway 97 north of Vernon near the underpass during the Monday, Sept. 27, meeting. (Google Maps)
Encampment off Vernon highway known to province: city staff

A smoke detector battery is changed Friday, March 9, 2018 in Montreal. Experts recommend changing the batteries when we switch to daylight savings time to ensure proper functions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Sounds of safety ring in fire prevention week in Vernon

Caravaners celebrating their first harvests at a garden party. (Yuri Nikl/Contributed)
Column: More stories from the early days of the Shuswap’s Caravan Farm