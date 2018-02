Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

A suspicious man was booked down at the Kamloops police station after an incident outside the city’s library.

Police were called to the corner of Victoria Street and 5th Avenue following reports of person acting suspicious.

While arresting the 39-year-old man officers found a loaded firearm.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the Kamloops resident is known to police and will face a judge on Friday.

