Hazardous materials response unit at Ivy Hall investigating a suspicious substance. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

UPDATE: Hazmat deems envelope filled with ‘suspicious substance’ near UBCO non-hazardous

Crews are securing and isolating the area in which the envelope was opened in the lobby of an apartment building

UPDATE: 1:14 p.m.

Hazmat crews have tested the suspicious substance found inside the Ivy Hall apartment building near UBC Okanagan and deemed it non-hazardous.

The envelope was filled with a gel-like substance, possibly hair product, according to fire crews.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:10 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to reports of a suspicious substance in an envelope at 755 Academy Way, near UBC Okanagan.

Hazardous materials response unit setting up on scene. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Fire crews arrived on the scene just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 26.

RCMP and fire crews are securing and isolating the area in which the envelope was opened in the lobby of the building.

Fire crews have the area at 755 Academy Way cordoned off. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

The fire department’s hazardous materials response unit is also on scene.

The person who reported the incident was not exposed to the substance and no injuries have been reported.

More to come.

RCMP

