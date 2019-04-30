Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

On Monday, April 29th, just before 10 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report from a citizen for what they believed to be suspicious activity, where two occupants, were fast asleep inside of a vehicle parked in the area of 2900 Lardeau Way in Vernon.

Front line officers attended to the location where they located the vehicle and its occupants inside. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen approximately a month prior as well as evidence to support alleged drug trafficking. Both occupants of the vehicle, a male and female, were apprehended without incident.

“Having a keen sense of awareness of your area and surroundings is key to keeping yourself and your community safe,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “This concerned citizen was aware enough to know that that vehicle and its occupants did not belong in that area and did the right thing by calling police. When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

The male remains in custody and the female was released with a future court date. Both face possible charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Related: Vernon RCMP seek witnesses of suspicious fire

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Food trucks ready to serve up in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP seek witnesses of suspicious fire

The incident took place Sunday, April 14 in downtown Vernon.

Free parking in downtown Vernon Saturday

This will mark the second of seven free parking days the city has granted the DVA for 2019.

Vernon puts wheels in motion for bike to work week

Bike to work and school week takes place May 27 - June 2 throughout the province.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Armstrong, Spallumcheen businesses earn deserved recognition

Ten standout companies, individuals honoured at Community Excellence Awards

Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries

Spencer Sawatzky raised $8,000 for Jeans Day Foundation

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Youth seeks help taking hockey dreams to next level

Shuswap’s Jacob Tudan fundraising to fill spot on major junior team in Philadelphia

Food trucks ready to serve up in downtown Kelowna

City Park will open up for food trucks May 15

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Statue of rocket proposed for Summerland Secondary School

High school recently held competition for design of the image

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

B.C. woman looks for spot to show overdose display blessed by Pope

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

Most Read