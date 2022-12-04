Sustainable Vernon projects rewarded

North Okanagan Naturalist Club, in partnership with students from Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School, will identify and describe wetlands within the city, with a goal of providing useful information for conservation, stewardship, and education, all thanks to a City of Vernon $1,000 sustainability grant. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon has announced the recipients of Sustainability Grants for the 2022 Fall intake period.

City council endorsed two community-led projects to receive funding: Precious Plastic Cap Recycling and The Wetlands of Vernon. Each receives a $1,000 grant.

Precious Plastic Cap Recycling

Submitted by Sidney Kwakkel, this project is aimed at diverting plastics (namely bottle caps) from the landfill. By re-purposing un-labelled plastics and creating plastic feedstocks, this initiative hopes to reduce plastics in the environment.

The Wetlands of Vernon

Submitted by Harold Sellers, this project is aimed at identifying and describing wetlands within the city, with a goal of providing useful information for conservation, stewardship, and education. This project will be a joint venture by members of the North Okanagan Naturalists Club and Fulton Secondary high-school students.

“Supporting environment sustainability projects is an important part of maintaining ecosystems health and is an exciting opportunity for our community members to connect with one another,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “I look forward to seeing how these projects positively impact our city.”

For further information on the Sustainability Grants program, visit www.vernon.ca/sustainability.

