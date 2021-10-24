An SUV has crashed into the rear of a Dollarama in The Shops at Polson Park off Highway 6 in Vernon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

SUV crashes into Dollarama in Vernon

Nobody inside or outside the store was injured

An SUV has crashed into the rear of a Dollarama in The Shops at Polson Park off Highway 6 in Vernon.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 24. Parts of the store’s exterior have been severely damaged as a result of the collision. Nobody inside or outside the store was injured.

“I was in my office at the other side at the back of the store when I heard a loud bang,” said Dollarama assistant manager Gordon Taylor.

