SUV crashes into Dollarama in Vernon

An SUV has crashed into the rear of a Dollarama in The Shops at Polson Park off Highway 6 in Vernon.
The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 24. Parts of the store’s exterior have been severely damaged as a result of the collision. Nobody inside or outside the store was injured.
“I was in my office at the other side at the back of the store when I heard a loud bang,” said Dollarama assistant manager Gordon Taylor.
@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.