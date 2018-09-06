Swan Lake Nature Reserve closed for trail improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be making improvements to the Swan Lake Nature Reserve trail starting Monday, Sept. 10.

This 1.2-kilometre trail will receive a surface of wood chips brought in from the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility from chipped tree limbs and brush. This material would normally be composted at the GVRDF, but its use for improving existing trails will be to help control dust, mud and flooding. This material will only be used in parks where dogs are not permitted.

“These upgrades will result in improved surfacing and more comfort for trail users”, said Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager. “The Nature Reserve will be closed periodically during the delivery and spreading of the materials, so residents should watch for closure signs throughout the next week.”

Nature Reserve users are asked to follow site closure signs while work is completed to avoid any conflicts with heavy equipment and to ensure public safety. The RDNO would like to thank site users for their cooperation and patience while these trail improvements are completed.

