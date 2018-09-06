Swan Lake Nature Reserve closed for trail improvements

Users asked to follow site closure signs while work is completed to ensure public safety

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be making improvements to the Swan Lake Nature Reserve trail starting Monday, Sept. 10.

This 1.2-kilometre trail will receive a surface of wood chips brought in from the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility from chipped tree limbs and brush. This material would normally be composted at the GVRDF, but its use for improving existing trails will be to help control dust, mud and flooding. This material will only be used in parks where dogs are not permitted.

“These upgrades will result in improved surfacing and more comfort for trail users”, said Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager. “The Nature Reserve will be closed periodically during the delivery and spreading of the materials, so residents should watch for closure signs throughout the next week.”

Related: Province protects Swan Lake

Related: Second Swan Lake area plan open house set

Nature Reserve users are asked to follow site closure signs while work is completed to avoid any conflicts with heavy equipment and to ensure public safety. The RDNO would like to thank site users for their cooperation and patience while these trail improvements are completed.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis
Next story
Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Just Posted

Swan Lake Nature Reserve closed for trail improvements

Users asked to follow site closure signs while work is completed to ensure public safety

Vernon mayoral candidate hosting town hall meetings

Darrin Taylor to answer questions, seek public input

Vernon to host B.C. junior curling finals

Provincial championships for junior men and women will run Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 at Vernon Curling Club

Ryga Festival featured variety of events

Music, storytelling and more included in celebration of arts in Summerland

Vernon endorses climate action revolving fund policy and projects

Revolving fund would support projects that provide measurable savings

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines

Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will open at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

BCHL Today: Road heavy sched for Wenatchee Wild and a Mainland division deal

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Health care, scientific jobs top B.C. employment forecast

Wave of retirements means nearly a million B.C. job openings

Maintenance work planned for historic train bridge in Summerland

Kettle Valley Railway Society will close bridge for six weeks beginning in mid-October

Most Read