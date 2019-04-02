SOLAR POWER Roger and Susan Huber of Swiss Solar Tech have been installing solar panels in Summerland and the rest of the Okanagan Valley since 2001. On Saturday, the company was named Summerland’s Business of the Year. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Swiss Solar Tech named Summerland’s Business of the Year

Company has operated since 2001 and has installed panels around the Okanagan Valley

For the past 19 years, Swiss Solar Tech has worked to provide solar power to homes in Summerland and the rest of the Okanagan Valley.

On Saturday, this ongoing effort was recognized as the business was named Summerland’s Business of the Year at the 2019 Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards.

The business was one of seven up for the award, which was sponsored by the Summerland Credit Union.

Other nominees were ABK Restoration Services, Back In Line Physical Therapy, Evolution Athletics, Streamline Mechanical, The BeadTrails Experience and Verity Electrical Contracting.

“Swiss Solar Tech strives to stay on the leading edge of new technology,” Kelly Marshall of the Summerland Credit Union said as he presented the award.

He added that the company has a good reputation among its more than 1,000 clients.

“One hundred per cent customer satisfaction is not only a goal but a mandate,” Marshall said.

While Swiss Solar Tech has been recognized for its environmental work in the past, Roger and Susan Huber said they did not expect to receive the Business of the Year award.

“Business of the year was way out of our reach,” Susan Huber said at the awards ceremony on Saturday evening.

