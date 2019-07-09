Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

Hundreds of Swoop passengers are scrambling after the ultra-low-cost airline cancelled or delayed 23 flights over the past four days.

Swoop says the wave of cancellations, which affected flights between July 5 and July 10, was caused by “unscheduled maintenance.”

Frustrated travellers took to Twitter, complaining that the airline rebooked them on Swoop flights up to five days later and that its customer care centre was closed over the weekend.

Travel Advisory — Please visit https://t.co/qDCANzIaMi for up-to-the-minute flight status updates & complete travel advisory details. We sincerely apologize to our travellers for the interruption in their plans & are working around the clock to rebook impacted travellers. pic.twitter.com/UO3TNnVQJn — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) July 8, 2019

#flyswoop after tonight’s debacle I have zero faith in swoop airlines getting us to Vegas at 6:30 pm. Last time I will EVER FLY THAT SORRY EXCUSE FOR WN AIRLINE. Fly out of buffalo faster cheaper and reliable. Should have flown Southwest 😪 — kramerica30 (@kramerica301) July 5, 2019

They cannot even keep up with their flights schedules in Canada. Around 15 flights cancelled in 2 days. No accommodation for hotel, food or acceptable flights given. Lets not encourage people to use airlines that are not ready to provide a decent service. @SwoopAirlines — Laura Carvalho (@LaurisCarvalhis) July 8, 2019

Swoop policy requires the low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines to reroute passengers on other airlines if it cannot rebook them on its own flights “within a reasonable amount of time.”

The policy applies to events “within Swoop’s control,” which the maintenance issues were, according to spokeswoman Karen McIsaac.

McIsaac says the company apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations, which disrupted flights between Canadian cities and between Canada and vacation destinations in Florida.

The Canadian Press

