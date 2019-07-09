Swoop. (WestJet)

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Hundreds of Swoop passengers are scrambling after the ultra-low-cost airline cancelled or delayed 23 flights over the past four days.

Swoop says the wave of cancellations, which affected flights between July 5 and July 10, was caused by “unscheduled maintenance.”

Frustrated travellers took to Twitter, complaining that the airline rebooked them on Swoop flights up to five days later and that its customer care centre was closed over the weekend.

Swoop policy requires the low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines to reroute passengers on other airlines if it cannot rebook them on its own flights “within a reasonable amount of time.”

The policy applies to events “within Swoop’s control,” which the maintenance issues were, according to spokeswoman Karen McIsaac.

McIsaac says the company apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations, which disrupted flights between Canadian cities and between Canada and vacation destinations in Florida.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian aid worker jailed 16 years in Nepal for sex assault of boys
Next story
Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Just Posted

Police seek help in finding alleged fraud suspect

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

Vernon Upper Room Mission recieves act of kindness

VantageOne is celebrating its 75 anniversary by offering “75 Acts of Kindness”

Vernon council unanimously approves rezoning application near heronry

Despite considerable oppostion, a qualified environmental pro’s report helps council decide on plan

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Environment Canada is calling for sun today, chance of showers tomorrow

Vernon council at odds with Victoria over lake rototilling

City supports Okanagan Basin Water Board’s rototilling program is not harming native mussel species

History demolished in Vernon

Kin Race Track grandstands torn down to make way for future recreational opportunities

Only 80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Teens with cap guns detained by Kelowna RCMP

The four teenagers were later released without any incidents

Okanagan Gem Show returns

The event runs July 19-21 at the Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Eli to be remembered by bridging the gap between Kelowna’s communities

The candlelight vigil brought together people from all walks of life

UBC Okanagan-led research breaks barriers for people living with SCI

Key to success for individuals with spinal cord injuries is partnership and collaboration

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Most Read