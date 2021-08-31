Syilx artists wanted to design graphics for BC Winter Games in Vernon

Proposals will be accepted until Sept. 10

Calling all Syilx artists: the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society is seeking local artists within Syilx Territory to lend their talents in the design of images to be used in Games materials.

A request for proposals issued by the society invites Syilx artists to create pictographs representing the 20 sports participating in the games in Vernon Feb. 24-27, 2022.

Artistic gymnastics, Judo, ringette, snowboarding, wheelchair basketball and badminton are among the 17 sport and three Special Olympic sports that will need a supporting pictograph in the branding colours described in the request for proposals.

The pictographs may be used on various communications materials and programs. The artist will retain intellectual rights to the creations and the images will only be used in the Vernon games.

Applicants will be evaluated on their experience and price.

Proposals will be accepted until Sept. 10.

For more information, visit okib.ca under the employment tab.

READ MORE: August’s end brings snow to Vernon ski resort

READ MORE: Smoke to continue as White Rock Lake fire nears containment

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Games