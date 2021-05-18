Taco, a beloved family cat had to be euthanized last week after ingesting poison. At least four cats ingested poison last week, prompting a warning from the local SPCA. (Submitted)

Taco, a beloved Penticton cat had to be euthanized after ingesting poison

Local SPCA puts out warning after four cats poisoned near downtown Penticton

The family of Taco, a beloved family cat are devastated after he had to be euthanized last week after ingesting poison. At least four cats ingested poison last week, prompting a warning from the local SPCA.

The Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA continue to urge residents in the downtown area to keep their cats inside after four cats are confirmed to have ingested poison last week and had to be rushed to emergency care, some not making it.

READ MORE: Multiple reports of cats poisoned in Penticton prompts SPCA warning

Tracy Dodd said her family is crushed by the loss of their cat Taco. He ingested poison while outside on Tuesday night, May 11. They live in the north end near Pen High.

Taco came home that night and they instantly knew something was very wrong. He wasn’t able to move his legs and was extremely lethargic. They rushed him to the emergency veterinarian hospital in Kelowna.

“I know my cat and a neighbour’s cat were poisoned the same day. We were both at the emergency vet in Kelowna at the same time,” Dodd said.

The cats exhibited similar signs to antifreeze poisoning, she said.

It isn’t known if this is a deliberate act or by accident. It also isn’t known what kind of poison it is.

Taco was a fun-loving cat and his death has left their son heartbroken.

“We had to euthanize him. Keep your fur babies close by. R.I.P. little buddy,” said the Dodds on Facebook.

Carolyn Hawkins, branch manager at the Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA put out a Facebook post last week, warning residents about cats ingesting some kind of poison.

“We had heard from veterinarians about it. That’s why we posted the warning,” said Hawkins. The veterinarians said there were four cats they had dealings with that had been poisoned.

Since hearing about the four cats in the Padmore area, she hasn’t heard of any other cats being poisoned. The Facebook post was shared 161 times.

Other areas of concern could be Braid Streeet, Burns and Papineau St., near White, said one person on social media.

Hawkins said they are digging asphalt in the Padmore area so she doesn’t know if that is connected or not.

“The only way to tell how these cats were poisoned is to do a necropsy,” she said.

Cats do enjoy being outdoors, said Lorie Chortyk, communications manager of the BC SPCA.

But there are a lot of dangers out there for them including predators like coyotes, human interactions and traffic.

“Sometimes it isn’t feasible to have an indoor cat but it is much safer for them to be inside,” she said.

If you see an animal in distress, call the BC SPCA provincial call center at 1-855-622-7722 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week. The call centre is closed on statutory holidays.

If there is an animal emergency outside of these hours, the SPCA says to contact the RCMP.

Pets

Previous story
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

Just Posted

Vernon Cadet Camp Museum operations manager Maria Brunskill puts the finishing touches on one of the many displays for The Winged Lightning Bolt Exhibit which opens on Friday, May 21, in the Sun Valley Mall on 30th Avenue. (Wayne Emde Photo)
Vernon Cadet Camp Museum temporarily moves downtown

With the Vernon Army Camp closed due to COVID, museum sets up display in Sun Valley Mall

The City of Vernon has announced a partial road closure on Pleasant Valley Road southbound between Rimer Road and Silver Star Road starting Thursday, May 20, for installation of a water service. (City of Vernon graphic)
Busy Vernon road limited to southbound traffic

Pleasant Valley Road southbound between Rimer and Silver Star roads to be closed for under 36 hours; detour in place

Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner)
Birds take flight across the Okanagan

Ospreys are spotted above the Rail Trail in Lake Country

A grant from the Okanagan Basin Water Board has allowed the historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen to construct and complete its rain gardens project. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)
Spallumcheen ranch protects ecosystem with water grant

Historic O’Keefe Ranch receives $20,000 to construct and complete rain gardens project

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Taco, a beloved family cat had to be euthanized last week after ingesting poison. At least four cats ingested poison last week, prompting a warning from the local SPCA. (Submitted)
Taco, a beloved Penticton cat had to be euthanized after ingesting poison

Local SPCA puts out warning after four cats poisoned near downtown Penticton

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The top photo is of a real carbine rifle, while the bottom photo is the airsoft rifle seized from a Kelowna man on May 15. (Contributed)
‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’: Kelowna RCMP

A man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred last Friday

Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)
B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, left, and Vin Diesel in a scene from “F9.” (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP)
The blockbuster movie is making a comeback this summer

Excitement in the industry is growing again for a return to a big-screen normal

Barriere RCMP nabbed two suspects who were allegedly breaking into cabins in McLure. (File photo)
Thieves nabbed by Barriere Mounties during McLure break-ins

Police Service Dog Kody instrumental in making the arrest

Most Read