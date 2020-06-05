Charles Bloom Secondary graduates spray paint Cop Hill in Lumby as a the old tradition is revived Thursday, June 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Tagging Suicide Hill ‘Plan F’ for Vernon grad class

Portion of 30th Avenue hill may be closed for nearly three months if approved

Before Vernon Secondary School students will be permitted to tag Suicide Hill, city councillors must approve the road closure and issue a permit.

The idea of reviving the tradition after nearly 40 years first came before City of Vernon councillors after Coun. Brian Quiring passed along an inquiry from a constituent during a meeting May 25. As the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to typical graduation celebrations, planning committees, school districts and students have had to get creative to mark the milestone.

Quiring asked staff to come back with a report on the feasibility of closing the road to allow for the event.

In it, city staff recommends the 2400 block of 30th Avenue, a.k.a. Suicide Hill, be closed to traffic not just for the grad event, slated for June 17, but until the paint is removed.

“Administration recommends that the paint be removed by Sept. 4, 2020,” the report to council reads.

The nearly three-month road closure, staff said, will ensure the safety of motorists, as covering large portions of the road in paint creates slippery conditions, which could be hazardous in inclement weather, and the “markings would be unfamiliar to drivers,” the report reads.

Also, the paint would last longer and stay vibrant “without vehicle tires wearing the paint.”

VSS teacher and grad sponsor Kulwinder Smith — who said this is “Plan F” for the grad class of 176 students — provided a report to council outlining the physically-distanced plan and ensures all paints are environmentally friendly and safe for pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles.

“We are looking for something where the grads can come together as a class and be remembered during this atypical time,” Smith wrote.

A road closure was in effect June 4 between 1-8 p.m. in Lumby to allow for the Charles Bloom Secondary School graduating class to tag Cop Hill.

In Vernon, the VSS class of 1981 was the last to paint the hill, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives’ community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans said.

“Allegedly the reason the tradition was stopped because the tagging was spreading into adjacent areas, to private walls and the like,” she said. “I also suspect it was deemed too dangerous.”

The Class of ‘82 painted the Vernon Secondary School parking lot instead, Evans said.

If council is prepared to approve the road permit during the June 8 meeting, city operations estimate a $470 cost for installation and removal of signage to close and reopen the road and another $200 for temporary signage.

Administration also suggests city council waive the $75 permit fee.

READ MORE: Lumby grads leave their mark in 2020

READ MORE: Tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon in lieu of grad party?

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Just Posted

Tagging Suicide Hill ‘Plan F’ for Vernon grad class

Portion of 30th Avenue hill may be closed for nearly three months if approved

Bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

More research required ahead of public drinking in Vernon

City staff recommend consultation with RCMP, Interior Health Authority before taking next steps

Youth advocacy group pulls out of Vernon Black Lives Matter protest

Earth Strike Vernon pulled its support after concerns raised about Kelowna, Vernon protests

Push for walk signal at these Vernon crosswalks

The automatic function has been removed for some busy intersections as traffic volumes increase

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

First day back; attending elementary school amid COVID-19

“… Social connections are certainly important for kids,” said Penticton principal Dave Ritchie.

Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Almost 600 people are rallying in Stuart Park, downtown Kelowna

Okanagan’s Grand Chief Stewart Phillip appeals for living-donor kidney transplant

Okanagan Nation Alliance Grand Chief has chronic kidney disease

New video evidence in Surrey man’s West Kelowna murder trial shown in court

The defence closed its case following the playing of the video in court, marking the end of the evidentiary phase of the trial

Most Read