Take flight with behind-the-scenes tour at Kelowna airport

The tour takes place across Canada from Mar. 14-24

  • Feb. 15, 2023 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna youth interested in a career in aviation have the opportunity to learn more about the industry through the Elevate Aviation Cross Country Tour.

On March 21, Elevate Aviation will be in Kelowna for a day featuring guest speakers, lunch, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the airport.

Participants will spend the morning hearing from women working as pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, Royal Canadian Air Force members, and more.

Elevate Aviation has a few other stops planned for B.C. including Fort St. John on March 14, Victoria on March 20, and Vancouver on March 22.

The tours are free to attend, but registration is required.

