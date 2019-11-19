Taps dry for some Vernon residents

Water is shut off temporarily for residents in the 4100-block of Okanagan Avenue.

City of Vernon crews are on scene and working quickly to repair a broken water main that caused the outage.

Repairs to asphalt in the same block will be a required. Those will start Wednesday and should be completed by the end of the week.

Traffic detours will be in place and motorists are urged to follow all signage and prepare for delays.

The City of Vernon extends its apologies for any inconvenience and appreciates co-operation to ensure the timely completion of the project.

