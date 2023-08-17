Watering with a hose end sprayer is satisfying to the gardener but other methods of watering are much more effective in getting enough water into the ground to benefit plants. (Lee Reich via AP)

Taps tightened in Spallumcheen with water restrictions

No sprinklers, washing driveways as stage 2 comes into effect

Water restrictions are ramping up in the Township of Spallumcheen.

Stage 2 restrictions are in effect Friday, May 18, 2023 for the following areas:

• Hankey

• Highland Park

• Lansdowne

• Pleasant Valley

• Round Prairie

• Silver Star

• Stardel

The restrictions do not permit using a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs, or washing driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Residents may do the following:

• Water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days;

• Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawn if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle during installation and for the following 24 hours;

• Wash a vehicle with water using a hand held container or hose equipped with a shut off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days; and

• Fill or top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days.

“Bylaw enforcement will be patrolling and compliance with these restrictions is mandatory,” said Tyler McNeill, manager of operation.

Any person found in contravention of the bylaw may be subject to bylaw enforcement fines.

READ MORE: Taps shut on forage watering to protect salmon runs in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

