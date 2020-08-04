Taps to run dry for some Lake Country residents

Some local residents will be out of water overnight Thursday, Aug. 6.

The District of Lake Country will be performing essential preventative maintenance work on a water main. This maintenance work requires the water to be shut off starting at 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. The following areas will be affected:

Floral Road, Lacresta, Daniel Drive, Edan Place, Mulberry Rd, Blair Court, Artela Drive and parts of Bond Road (impacted properties are highlighted in blue on the map).

“We suggest you have water on hand for personal use,” the district said. “Water supply, when resumed, may be discolored due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running an outside tap or inside cold water tap for several minutes should eliminate both air and discolored water problems.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the water outage may cause.”

If you are unsure if you will be affected by this outage, contact The District Engineering Department at 778-738-2715.

