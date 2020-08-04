Taps to run dry for some Lake Country residents

Outage Thursday, Aug. 6

Some local residents will be out of water overnight Thursday, Aug. 6.

The District of Lake Country will be performing essential preventative maintenance work on a water main. This maintenance work requires the water to be shut off starting at 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. The following areas will be affected:

Floral Road, Lacresta, Daniel Drive, Edan Place, Mulberry Rd, Blair Court, Artela Drive and parts of Bond Road (impacted properties are highlighted in blue on the map).

“We suggest you have water on hand for personal use,” the district said. “Water supply, when resumed, may be discolored due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running an outside tap or inside cold water tap for several minutes should eliminate both air and discolored water problems.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the water outage may cause.”

If you are unsure if you will be affected by this outage, contact The District Engineering Department at 778-738-2715.

READ MORE:

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

Just Posted

Adaptive recreational program counts Vernon, Lake Country among stops

Adaptive Adventures is part of Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s program

Taps to run dry for some Lake Country residents

Outage Thursday, Aug. 6

Morning Start: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

EDITORIAL: Improving highway safety

Highway 97 has seen plenty of collisions and accidents over the years

Vernon’s History in Pictures

Legendary Vernon hockey player Larry Kwong was fast off the ice as well

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Kelowna house and hip hop artist grows in popularity with new single

Edge’s ‘Vice City Vibes’ is available on all streaming platforms now

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Police watchdog investigates Kamloops RCMP after stabbing death

The IIO is investigating the police’s lack of success in locating the man charged in stabbing

Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for two days

Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Coldwater River fire was estimated at seven hectares Aug. 3 and classified as out of control

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Most Read