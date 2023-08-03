Customers on the Mabel Lake Water system near Kingfisher, east of Enderby, will not be allowed to do any outdoor watering from now until Tuesday, Aug. 8. (RDNO photo)

Taps turned off on outdoor watering for Mabel Lake customers near Enderby

Regional District of North Okanagan issues edict Thursday, Aug. 3; in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 8

All customers on the Mabel Lake Water system have been alerted that there is no outdoor watering starting today, Thursday, Aug. 3, and running until Aug. 8.

The move was made by the Regional District of North Okanagan due to water system capacity concerns for the coming long weekend.

No outdoor watering is to ensure water availability for domestic use and reduce risking loss of water.

“Historical water usage on the August long weekend is high and the water system has had issues in the past keeping up to demand,” said the RDNO. “Customers must take action to reduce the risk that the reservoirs become depleted resulting in loss of water to customers, and/or compromised water quality.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions will be back in effect.

Odd House Numbers: Watering Days – Tuesdays and Saturdays;

Even House Numbers: Watering Days – Sundays and Wednesdays.

During the period of no outdoor watering, customers may still water by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle to maintain plant health, and drip irrigation is also allowed. Use of sprinklers, filling or refilling pools/garden ponds or aesthetic water features, cleaning outdoor surfaces, vehicle washing, or other non-essential outdoor water use is not allowed.

For more information, visit rdno.ca/restrictions.

Updates will be posted to rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at rdno.ca/subscribe.

B.C. DroughtNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictWater

