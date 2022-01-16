Tax hike for Armstrong residents

A five per cent hike for 2022 to help with infrastructure and operational costs is expected to pass Monday, Jan. 17

Armstrong residents will face a five per cent tax hike in 2022.

City council is expected to pass final adoption to the 2022-2026 financial plan bylaw at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 17.

The five-per-cent hike is split down the middle with a 2.5 per cent increase going toward operational costs and there will be a 2.5 per cent infrastructure hike every year of the plan.

The City of Armstrong has determined that a municipal tax increase of 2.5 per cent is necessary every year to ensure sufficient funds are available to replace road and drainage infrastructure in accordance with the city’s long-range infrastructure replacement plan,” said city chief financial officer Janene Felker.

“The additional revenue associated with the annual tax increase will be transferred to the city’s Roads and Drainage Reserve.”

Mayor Chris Pieper said if a resident’s house assessment went up the same as the provincial average, there will be no impact on taxes other than the normal impact.

“If it’s under or over (assessment provincial average), that will make a change to their taxes,” said Pieper.

