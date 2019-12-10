Tax increase allows for more firefighters in Vernon

City of Vernon councillors approved a 4.91 per cent tax increase in 2020

Vernonites will have to pay more taxes than what was previously thought after City of Vernon councillors approved a 4.91 per cent tax increase in 2020 — up from a previously projected 3.35 per cent.

The extra jump comes after council passed a motion in its special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, to add two additional full-time career firefighters to the budget.

With two more firefighters, Fire Station No. 2 in Okanagan Landing could be staffed nearly 24-7, fire Chief David Lind told councillors.

“This is an investment into the safety of our citizens,” Coun. Dalivr Nahal said.

Coun. Brian Quiring asked for the dollars-and-cents of it all, and the new hires would cost Vernonites approximately $11, or $69 per household.

“This is something important for the Okanagan Landing area,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “Maybe not for the rest of the residents, but it does (matter) because it opens up Fire Hall No. 1 for faster response times.”

“This is challenging for us a council, troubling for us as a community,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

The motion to add the new firefighters passed with all but the mayor in favour.

As the budget was being accepted by councillors, two fires broke out.

Around noon, a house in the Blue Jay Subdivision was fully involved Tuesday and wasn’t extinguished until shortly after 3:30 p.m. Then, just before 2 p.m., a company truck ignited in a gated community off Okanagan Landing Road. Fire crews quickly snuffed the flames after they jumped from the truck and spread down the property.

Last year, taxes went up 5.03 per cent; 2020 will see a 4.91 per cent tax increase which breaks down to around $73 extra for the average household of $441,246.

READ MORE: Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon house fire deemed under control: firefighters

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport
Next story
B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Just Posted

Sagmoen’s arrest was valid, Vernon RCMP officers say

Curtis Sagmoen saga continued Tuesday with defence counsel questioning validity of warrant

Tax increase allows for more firefighters in Vernon

City of Vernon councillors approved a 4.91 per cent tax increase in 2020

Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

A loud bang rang out as flames spread to the grass

RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow down speeders

Falkland detachment to serve as new HQ for RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Services

Mr. Mikes Vernon to recognize local charities with $500

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

Map points to mysterious ‘Waterdome’ in the middle of Salmon Arm Bay

City would like to have map marker removed, pilot recalls its significance

Montreal Canadien stars lend helping hand to Okanagan charity

John Perlinger hopes his signed portrait of Shea Weber and Carey Price will boost new website

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Most Read