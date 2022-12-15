Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

