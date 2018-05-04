RCMP are recommending charges connected with the incident on April 23. Photo credit: Andrea DeMeer Andrea DeMeer RCMP is recommending charges connected with the incident April 23.

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Princeton teachers are upset with the way high school administrators dealt with an incident last month when a student produced a replica handgun.

Meanwhile RCMP are recommending charges to the crown for a 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose is pending.

Richard Jensen, president of the Princeton District Teachers Union, said he believes school policy was not followed when the principal and vice-principal approached a young man and asked to search his backpack.

Principal Patrick Kaiser learned of the replica gun – a starter’s pistol – from another student who had seen it, but Kaiser did not know if the weapon was real.

Teachers “are extremely concerned that a lockdown didn’t happen,” said Jensen.

“This has to do with workplace safety…We’ve referred the matter to Worksafe BC to determine whether or not the board policies have been followed.”

Jensen was called to the school by a teacher a couple of hours after the incident occurred on April 23.

“I can assure you I have put significant man hours into this issue and I’m still awaiting some feedback. It’s an ongoing issue at this point.”

According to district superintendent Steve McNiven, there are numerous policies that might apply to the incident at Princeton Secondary School, covering weapons, emergency procedures, and school safety.

“We have at least four policies that these things fall under…We certainly need to review those policies and take a look at them and see if anything can be improved.”

McNiven has been contacted by Worksafe BC.

“At this point they are asking us to continue with our review of it so that’s what we are doing.”

That review, called a Violent Threat Risk Assessment Protocol, will include a meeting with teachers this week.

McNiven said he is concerned the union approached Worksafe. “Yes, but I also think we are going through a good process and I think that particularly…we will get an opportunity to hear what their questions and concerns are.”

He declined to state whether the student at the centre of the incident has returned to school.

“I won’t comment on the student specifically at this time. I won’t respond to that.”

Related: Charges may be laid after starter pistol seized at school

Related: Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman expecting twins pulled over rushing to hospital
Next story
Police ask for help in finding man who poured fuel inside Salmon Arm government office

Just Posted

Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

Tenants named for Vernon arena expansion

Hockey academy and fitness facility moving into second arena at Kal Tire Place

KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Southern Interior Safe Boating Society gets a newly outfitted rig from business/Vernon Yacht Club

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Police ask for help in finding man who poured fuel inside Salmon Arm government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Construction well underway at True Leaf facility

The first phase of the project is planned to include a 9,000-square-foot building.

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Vernon swimmers shatter records

At Para and Masters championships

Most Read