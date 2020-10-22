Developer Len Sloan celebrated the completion of Barnard’s Village in Vernon with his longstanding construction team Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Team effort completes Vernon neighbourhood

Construction has finished on the 77th and final home at Barnard’s Village

The final piece has been added to the Barnard’s Village neighbourhood in Vernon.

The development’s 77th and final home is now standing, marking the end of a years-long vision for a close-knit neighbourhood in the city’s north end, nestled between 20th Street and BX Creek along 55th Avenue.

“For me, it’s just huge,” said developer Len Sloan, who broke ground on the project in 2016. “It’s been a long road and we’ve had lots of obstacles, so we’re just very proud.”

Challenges along the way included several severe weather events, as well as a lumber shortage during the wildfires of 2018. For Sloan, those challenges have made for an even greater sense of accomplishment.

But he’s most proud of the fact that the construction team he started with remains largely intact at the project’s end.

“We’ve had the same plumber, same electricians, same siding and same roofer all the way through the project.”

Sloan has seen members of the team grow leaps and bounds in a few short years. Craig Hales came on board as a snow shoveller in 2016. Four years later, he’s now the crew’s main equipment operator.

“He’s come a long way from just being a young guy hired to shovel snow, and he stayed on all the way through,” Sloan said.

The first homeowners arrived in June 2017, and Sloan says he’s since watched the neighbourhood grow into a warm and welcoming community.

“The neighbourhood has really turned into something that I originally envisioned. I noticed a lot of the people that have moved here have become friends. It’s a great location and everybody loves Vernon.”

Sloan is already at work finalizing another Vernon development, which would put up “a couple hundred” units on 11 acres starting as early as next year.

“Hopefully you’ll see us again in 2021.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
