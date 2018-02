An 18-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Coldstream Monday

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Coldstream Monday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to the accident on Highway 6 at the intersection with the King Edward Forest Service Road.

The highway was closed for several hours.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

No names have been released.