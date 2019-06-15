Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

A young man, 19, is in serious condition following a dispute between two groups

A teen is in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during an end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver.

The fight between two groups of teens over a limo for hire happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday near Seymour Street and Dunsmuir, police said in a news release later that day.

The two groups did not know each other.

One 19-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Another young man received minor injuries from a punch.

ALSO READ: B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Police said that all of the young men involved fled the scene before officers arrived, but were later arrested and remain in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is being asked to contact Vancouver Police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public invited to the UV Disinfection Facility official opening

Just Posted

Fulton alumnus’ son shines

Jeffery Dawson received the Governor General’s Silver Medal for being the top student in the Faculty of Science at UBC

Highlander dancer off to Canadians

Canadians take place July 3-7

Public invited to the UV Disinfection Facility official opening

Tours take place Tuesday, June 25 from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Compassion conference comes to Vernon

The Venerable Guan Cheng will be presenting at the Schubert Center on Monday, June 17

Buffy Sainte-Marie added to Spotlight series

Tickets are available now

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

Gambler 500 hits Okanagan back roads

Hundreds of off road enthusiasts are rallying in the South Okanagan this… Continue reading

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Jury finds Kelowna man guilty of second-degree murder

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Most Read