Teen suspect arrested in armed robbery

Boy, 16, and man, 36, arrested after armed robbery at Vernon 7-Eleven Thursday

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, are in police custody following an armed robbery at a Vernon convenience store Thursday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-

Eleven on Middleton Way.

Two males entered the store with what appeared to be extendable batons and started to ransack the location, knocking food items from the shelves.

The suspects then proceeded behind the counter where they allegedly grabbed cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Prior to fleeing the premises, an employee was assaulted by one suspect and struck on the leg with a baton.

Police responded within minutes and located two males in the area matching the description of the suspects. One suspect was arrested without incident with the other fled on foot from police. The male who fled has not been located by police.

“RCMP police service dog Cain and his handler, Const. Kevin Rutten, were called to scene where Cain quickly picked up a fresh track that led police to a potential third suspect hiding under a tree,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“Officers were efficient in responding to the scene, setting up containment and ultimately identifying two potential suspects involved in the robbery.”

A 16-year-old Vernon male remains in police custody and is facing potential charges relating to robbery, theft under, assault with a weapon and mischief.

A 36-year-Vernon male also remains in police custody and is facing potential charges of possession of a controlled substance, breach of undertaking and obstruction of a police officer.

The employee suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

RCMP continue to review the evidence and investigate the matter.

Anyone with any information in relation to this robbery is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.