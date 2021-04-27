Kelowna singer song-writer, Scotty Berg (Contributed).

Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

A 14-year-old Kelowna singer is turning heads, earning comparisons to some high-calibre talent and a cross-border invitation to record a few of his songs.

Scotty Berg is working with Circle 11 Entertainment, a management company that found him through social media. The company’s CEO said Berg bears some striking similarities to some of today’s most popular pop stars.

“I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,” said C.L. Rose, Circle 11’s CEO and owner, who has worked with notable artists like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers.

“He just had this really rich spirit about him at a young age. Scotty’s got a very similar thing going on. He’s got natural instinct with melody.

“He’s very musically inclined, he’s a great guitar player. His voice has already changed and he still has such a high beautiful tone.”

Although Circle 11 found Berg through Instagram, it’s his TikTok account that’s getting a lot of attention. He only joined the platform about six months ago and he already has almost 40,000 followers. He attributes his following to a video he posted of himself singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon, which has just over 532,000 views. Berg will meet up with the Circle 11 team in Nashville in June to put down some of his tracks.

“The scouters found my page and introduced me to the top guys at Circle 11,” Berg told Capital News. “They told me they wanted me to come down to Nashville and record some songs. I was like ‘Sweet, that sounds awesome.’”

@scotty_berg2

##flymetothemoon @thefranksinatra ##fyp ##foryoupage ##4yp ##4youpage ##classicsong ##crooner ##sinatra ##singing ##singer ##vocals ##tiktoksinger ##voice ##song

♬ original sound – SCOTT BERG

Berg will head to Nashville alongside his dad who has overseen his career every step of the way, including vetting the record label to ensure their message to his son was legitimate. Upon their visit, Berg will find out how many songs he will produce.

The pop singer has been performing since he was 10 years old. His downtime during the pandemic inspired him to write his latest single, It Ain’t Over.

“While so many people got caught up in complaining about everything when COVID hit, I was more interested in those stories of people helping one another or coming together to lift each other up. Those were the good things we got from this pandemic and so I really wanted to write a song that focused on that: on the good in humanity that came through during all this,” said Berg.

He was also recently nominated for the City of Kelowna’s Civic Award for Teen Honour in the Arts, recognizing his charitable donations to organizations by raising money through his performances.

Listen to It Ain’t Over here.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

READ MORE: Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments
Next story
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District director for Area D, Rene Talbot, has called for a blanket 50 kilometre/hour speed zone throughout the community of Falkland. (File photo)
Area director calling for blanket 50 km/h speed zone through Falkland

The speed limit is 50 km/hr on Highway 97, but 30 km/hr higher on side roads

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Sinkhole at VJH intersection closes Highway 97 in Vernon

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

The City of Vernon (pictured) and the District of Coldstream have received Canadian awards for financial reporting for a combined 20th straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan communities rock at financial reporting

City of Vernon and District of Coldstream, combined, have won Canadian financial reporting awards for 20 straight years

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
UPDATE: PHOTOS: Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for four open director's positions on the board of directors. (Lake Country Chamber of Commerce)
COVID recovery: Lake Country to hire business engagement advisory

Money coming from Economic Trust of the Southern Interior

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. Uniformed police officers will no longer be assigned to Vancouver public schools after trustees voted to end its school liaison officer program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trustees vote to end program assigning uniformed police officers to Vancouver schools

Trustees voted eight to one Monday in favour of a motion to halt the program at the end of June.

Kelowna singer song-writer, Scotty Berg (Contributed).
Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ‘24-pump mega station’

Kelowna city council approved development permits for Costco, gas bar on Monday

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

The stabbing incident at the outdoor party in Comox recently will have a lasting traumatic effect on many youths in our community. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
B.C. counsellor: Trauma of shared teen violence will be far-reaching

Harder to find support in events like stabbings at Comox teen party because so many involved

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna opens Bernard parking spaces for patio expansion

Full closure of Bernard still slated for this summer

Most Read